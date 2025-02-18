Butler and Xavier square off for conference matchup

Xavier Musketeers (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Xavier in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 in home games. Butler ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.0.

The Musketeers are 1-14 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

Butler averages 63.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 62.9 Xavier gives up. Xavier’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Butler has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Sydney Jaynes is shooting 54.7% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is shooting 43.0% and averaging 10.5 points for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 45.7 points, 20.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.