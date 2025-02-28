Bush leads Prairie View A&M against Alcorn State after 24-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-23, 4-11 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-19, 8-6 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-23, 4-11 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-19, 8-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Alcorn State after Braelon Bush scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 64-56 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 5-2 at home. Alcorn State gives up 73.4 points and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 4-11 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-13 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alcorn State scores 65.0 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 83.0 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Bush is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

