Burton leads Notre Dame against Wake Forest

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-16, 6-11 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-9, 11-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Wake Forest after Markus Burton scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 83-68 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-3 in home games. Wake Forest is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Burton is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

