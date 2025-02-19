Burnham leads Portland against San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-19, 2-14 WCC) at Portland Pilots (24-3, 13-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (6-19, 2-14 WCC) at Portland Pilots (24-3, 13-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts San Diego after Maisie Burnham scored 31 points in Portland’s 84-79 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Pilots are 13-2 in home games. Portland is third in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.5.

The Toreros are 2-14 in WCC play. San Diego has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). San Diego averages 61.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 62.4 Portland allows.

The Pilots and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Truitt Reilly is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Lauren McCall is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

