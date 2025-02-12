Burnham leads Portland against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 21-point game

Portland Pilots (22-3, 11-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-11, 8-6 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (22-3, 11-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-11, 8-6 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Maisie Burnham scored 21 points in Portland’s 77-75 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels are 6-5 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pilots are 11-3 in WCC play. Portland averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 18-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 62.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 61.5 Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mark is averaging 11.4 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Pilots: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.