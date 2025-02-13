Burke leads UCSB against UC Irvine after 20-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 10-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 7-6 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 10-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 7-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts UC Irvine after Skylar Burke scored 20 points in UCSB’s 65-58 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Gauchos have gone 7-5 in home games. UCSB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Anteaters have gone 10-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 3.8.

UCSB makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). UC Irvine’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 60.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

