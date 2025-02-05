Burke leads UCSB against CSU Bakersfield after 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-20, 1-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-9, 6-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-20, 1-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-9, 6-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts CSU Bakersfield after Skylar Burke scored 25 points in UCSB’s 77-68 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 6-5 in home games. UCSB ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Burke paces the Gauchos with 6.5 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

UCSB is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.7% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burke is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caitie Gingras averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Aryana Dizon is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 48.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.