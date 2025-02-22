Burford’s 13 lead UT Arlington past Tarleton State 67-57

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Darius Burford had 13 points in UT Arlington’s 67-57 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday night.…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Darius Burford had 13 points in UT Arlington’s 67-57 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Burford had eight rebounds for the Mavericks (13-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Brandyn Talbot shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Raysean Seamster shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Texans (11-17, 6-7) were led in scoring by Freddy Hicks, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Chris Mpaka added 13 points and six rebounds for Tarleton State. Jordan Mizell had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UT Arlington visits Grand Canyon and Tarleton State plays Abilene Christian at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.