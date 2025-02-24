Buffalo visits Jarusevicius and Central Michigan

Buffalo Bulls (8-19, 3-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-15, 5-9 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (8-19, 3-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-15, 5-9 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Buffalo after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 86-57 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 7-5 in home games. Central Michigan is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 3-11 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Central Michigan is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarusevicius is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noah Batchelor is averaging 7.3 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

