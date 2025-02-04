Buffalo plays Toledo after Watson’s 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (15-5, 7-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-2, 8-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (15-5, 7-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-2, 8-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Toledo after Chellia Watson scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 84-58 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 11-1 on their home court. Buffalo leads the MAC averaging 42.1 points in the paint. Kirsten Lewis-Williams leads the Bulls with 18.0.

The Rockets are 7-3 in conference games. Toledo is sixth in the MAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Kendall Carruthers averaging 2.7.

Buffalo makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Toledo has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Rockets square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 19.7 points for the Bulls. Lewis-Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Carruthers is averaging 11.2 points for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

