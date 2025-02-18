Buffalo hosts Western Michigan following Willis’ 22-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-17, 3-9 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-17, 3-9 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Buffalo after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 78-70 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 5-7 in home games. Buffalo allows 80.5 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Broncos are 5-7 against conference opponents. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 4.9.

Buffalo scores 72.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.1 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.8 points for the Broncos. Willis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

