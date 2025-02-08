Buffalo hosts Georgia State after Lane’s 22-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (7-15, 2-8 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (7-15, 2-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Buffalo after Toneari Lane scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 97-64 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bulls have gone 5-5 in home games. Buffalo gives up 81.9 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-8 in road games. Georgia State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Buffalo averages 72.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 79.5 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 74.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 81.9 Buffalo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Cesare Edwards is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Lane is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

