Bueckers leads No. 5 UConn against Butler after 23-point performance

UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits Butler after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 91-49 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bulldogs are 10-5 on their home court. Butler is sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Huskies are 15-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 86.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.