Bucknell visits Lehigh following Sofilkanich’s 20-point outing

Bucknell Bison (14-10, 9-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (21-4, 12-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lehigh after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 62-51 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 12-1 in home games. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot in rebounding with 28.4 rebounds. Maddie Albrecht leads the Mountain Hawks with 5.3 boards.

The Bison have gone 9-4 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell averages 60.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 60.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 56.2 Lehigh gives up.

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Stemmer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Albrecht is shooting 56.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is shooting 49.6% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.