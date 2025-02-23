Bucknell hosts Army after Williamson’s 25-point showing

Army Black Knights (16-11, 10-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (14-14, 10-5 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (16-11, 10-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (14-14, 10-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Army after Noah Williamson scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 67-50 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison have gone 10-3 in home games. Bucknell is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 10-5 in Patriot League play. Army leads the Patriot League scoring 75.1 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Bucknell averages 72.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 73.7 Army gives up. Army averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.