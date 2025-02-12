Bucknell faces Boston University after Sofilkanich’s 25-point game

Bucknell Bison (12-10, 7-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 2-9 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (12-10, 7-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 2-9 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Boston University after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 75-65 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 5-7 in home games. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Bison are 7-4 against conference opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot scoring 60.1 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Boston University makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Bucknell averages 60.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 64.4 Boston University gives up.

The Terriers and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aoibhe Gormley is averaging 4.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

