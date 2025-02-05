Bucknell defeats American 71-49

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson’s 18 points helped Bucknell defeat American 71-49 on Wednesday night. Williamson added 12 rebounds…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson’s 18 points helped Bucknell defeat American 71-49 on Wednesday night.

Williamson added 12 rebounds for the Bison (11-13, 7-4 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe added 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and had seven assists. Achile Spadone had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Matt Mayock led the Eagles (14-10, 8-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Matt Rogers added nine points for American. The Eagles’ seven-game winning streak came to and end.

Bucknell took the lead with 16:37 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Bascoe led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 32-18 at the break. Bucknell extended its lead to 61-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Williamson scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.