Bucknell Bison take on the Army Black Knights, seek 4th straight victory

Bucknell Bison (11-13, 7-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1…

Bucknell Bison (11-13, 7-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bison take on Army.

The Black Knights are 10-3 on their home court. Army is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 7-4 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.2.

Army averages 74.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 73.5 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Army allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Allenspach is averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.