Buckley leads SE Louisiana against East Texas A&M after 25-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (3-24, 1-15 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-10, 11-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (3-24, 1-15 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-10, 11-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-82 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 7-3 at home. SE Louisiana averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 1-15 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SE Louisiana is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 63.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.6 SE Louisiana allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Buckley is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the East Texas A&M Lions, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

East Texas A&M Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.