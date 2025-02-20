Brzovic scores 20, Charleston beats Northeastern 73-62

BOSTON (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Northeastern 73-62 on Thursday night. Brzovic had six rebounds for…

BOSTON (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Northeastern 73-62 on Thursday night.

Brzovic had six rebounds for the Cougars (21-7, 11-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Deywilk Tavarez added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had 11 rebounds. Derrin Boyd went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Harold Woods finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Huskies (15-13, 7-8). Northeastern also got 15 points and two steals from Rashad King. JB Frankel had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Charleston took the lead with 13:19 to go in the first half and led 39-33 at halftime, with Brzovic racking up 10 points. Charleston went on an 8-0 run to make it a 52-40 lead with 14:31 left. Brzovic scored 10 second-half points.

Charleston plays Saturday against Drexel on the road, and Northeastern visits Monmouth on Monday.

