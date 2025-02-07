Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Elon

Elon Phoenix (15-9, 6-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 8-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (15-9, 6-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 8-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Elon after Ante Brzovic scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 66-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brzovic averaging 7.0.

The Phoenix are 6-5 in CAA play. Elon is the CAA leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 6.0.

Charleston (SC) makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Elon has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 15.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

TJ Simpkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Phoenix. Sherry is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.