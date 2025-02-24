Bryson Dawkins scores career-high 41 as Houston Christian tops Stephen F. Austin 72-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins scored a career-high 41 points to lead Houston Christian to a 72-56 victory over Stephen…

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins scored a career-high 41 points to lead Houston Christian to a 72-56 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Monday night.

Dawkins made 16 of 22 shots with five 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds for the Huskies (12-17, 9-9 Southland Conference). D’Aundre Samuels scored 10 points.

The Lumberjacks (14-15, 7-11) were led by Keon Thompson with 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle Hayman added 14 points. Chrishawn Christmas finished with 10 points and four steals.

