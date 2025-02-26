Bryant visits UMass-Lowell following Mincey’s 20-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 11-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-12, 5-8 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 11-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-12, 5-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Bryant after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 85-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The River Hawks have gone 13-3 at home. UMass-Lowell averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in conference games. Bryant leads the America East scoring 82.0 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

UMass-Lowell averages 80.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 74.8 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

