Bryant visits Moore and NJIT

Bryant Bulldogs (13-9, 7-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-17, 2-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Bryant after Tim Moore Jr. scored 24 points in NJIT’s 83-62 victory against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders have gone 4-5 at home. NJIT has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks third in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 4.7.

NJIT’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18.9 points and 3.4 assists. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 15.9 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

