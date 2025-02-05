Bryant visits Cooper and Albany

Bryant Bulldogs (12-10, 5-4 America East) at Albany Great Danes (18-4, 8-1 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (12-10, 5-4 America East) at Albany Great Danes (18-4, 8-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Bryant after Kayla Cooper scored 21 points in Albany’s 65-54 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 10-0 on their home court. Albany ranks seventh in the America East in rebounding averaging 28.1 rebounds. Cooper paces the Great Danes with 7.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in conference play. Bryant leads the America East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.0.

Albany averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Albany gives up.

The Great Danes and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

Mia Mancini averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

