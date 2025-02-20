Bryant takes on Vermont after Mancini’s 22-point game

Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 10-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-13, 6-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 10-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-13, 6-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Vermont after Mia Mancini scored 22 points in Bryant’s 75-67 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Bryant is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 10-2 in conference matchups. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 4.2.

Bryant scores 57.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 53.3 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 9.5 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Anna Olson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Sarah Ericson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 56.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 60.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

