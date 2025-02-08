Bryant leads Illinois against Wisconsin after 20-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-12, 2-10 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-12, 2-10 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces Wisconsin after Genesis Bryant scored 20 points in Illinois’ 73-60 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 8-4 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Illini are 8-4 in conference games. Illinois scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Wisconsin scores 65.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 60.0 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 19.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kendall Bostic is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Fighting Illini. Bryant is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

