Bryant, Alabama A&M Bulldogs to visit Bradley, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-21, 1-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on UAPB in SWAC action Monday.

The Golden Lions are 4-5 on their home court. UAPB is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

UAPB is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.1 points. Darius Ford is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

