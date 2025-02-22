Brown’s 23 lead UAPB past Prairie View A&M 75-64

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kyle Brown scored 23 points as UAPB beat Prairie View A&M 75-64 on Saturday night.…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kyle Brown scored 23 points as UAPB beat Prairie View A&M 75-64 on Saturday night.

Brown added six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Lions (5-22, 2-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Klemen Vuga scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and added seven rebounds. Doctor Bradley shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 14 rebounds and three steals.

Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Panthers (4-23, 3-11) with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tanahj Pettway added 17 points and two steals for Prairie View A&M. Marcel Bryant also had eight points and two steals. The loss was the Panthers’ 10th straight.

Both teams next play Monday. UAPB visits Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M plays Mississippi Valley State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

