Brown’s 23 lead Fairleigh Dickinson past Stonehill 82-69

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Brown’s 23 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Stonehill 82-69 on Thursday night.

Brown added five assists and three steals for the Knights (12-18, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Dylan Jones scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jameel Morris had nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

The Skyhawks (14-16, 6-9) were led by Louie Semona, who posted 24 points and nine rebounds. Hermann Koffi added 16 points for Stonehill. Chas Stinson also recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

