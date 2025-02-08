Brown’s 16 help Georgia State take down Buffalo 80-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Brown had 16 points in Georgia State’s 80-75 victory over Buffalo in the MAC/Sun Belt…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Brown had 16 points in Georgia State’s 80-75 victory over Buffalo in the MAC/Sun Belt Challenge on Saturday.

Brown also had seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Panthers (10-15). Jelani Hamilton scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Zarigue Nutter and Cesare Edwards both scored 13 points.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (7-16, 2-8 Mid-American Conference) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Bryson Wilson added 13 points for Buffalo. Tyson Dunn also had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Up next for Georgia State is a Thursday matchup with Old Dominion at home, and Buffalo visits Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

