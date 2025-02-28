Brown visits Harvard following Lewis’ 20-point game

Brown Bears (13-11, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-14, 5-6 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Brown Bears (13-11, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-14, 5-6 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Harvard after Landon Lewis scored 20 points in Brown’s 85-81 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 5-4 in home games. Harvard has a 6-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears have gone 5-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Harvard is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 18 points and 4.5 assists for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.