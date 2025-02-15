Brown visits Gayle and Pennsylvania

Brown Bears (10-12, 4-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-10, 3-6 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (10-12, 4-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-10, 3-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Brown after Mataya Gayle scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 71-59 victory over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Quakers have gone 5-5 at home. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Katie Collins paces the Quakers with 7.5 boards.

The Bears are 4-5 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania scores 66.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 64.0 Brown allows. Brown averages 62.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 62.5 Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stina Almqvist is averaging 16.9 points and seven rebounds for the Quakers. Gayle is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Isabella Mauricio is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 55.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

