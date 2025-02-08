Brown scores 29 in Kansas City’s 80-69 victory over North Dakota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 29 points helped UMKC defeat North Dakota 80-69 on Saturday night. Brown also…

Brown also contributed five rebounds for the Kangaroos (11-15, 3-8 Summit League). Cameron Faas scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Josh Ijeh shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points. The victory broke an eight-game losing streak for the Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks (9-17, 3-8) were led in scoring by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 24 points. North Dakota also got 11 points from Deng Mayar. Mier Panoam also put up 10 points and 12 rebounds.

