Brown scores 25, Kansas City knocks off Denver 64-56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 25 points as Kansas City beat Denver 64-56 on Thursday night.

Brown also contributed 11 rebounds for the Roos (12-18, 4-11 Summit League). Melvyn Ebonkoli scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Cameron Faas shot 2 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Nicholas Shogbonyo led the way for the Pioneers (10-20, 4-11) with 20 points. DeAndre Craig added 12 points and two steals for Denver. Isaiah Carr also had eight points and two blocks.

