Brown leads Nicholls State against McNeese after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (16-5, 10-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 6-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (16-5, 10-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 6-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays McNeese after Robert Brown III scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 82-75 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Colonels have gone 6-3 at home. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Cowboys are 10-0 in Southland play. McNeese is 14-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Nicholls State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 8.1 more points per game (78.0) than Nicholls State gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Colonels. Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

