Brown leads Iowa State against Cincinnati after 31-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-7, 5-5 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State Cyclones (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-7, 5-5 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits Cincinnati after Addy Brown scored 31 points in Iowa State’s 82-69 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats have gone 8-2 at home. Cincinnati scores 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Cyclones are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fifth in college basketball with 19.6 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.5.

Cincinnati is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Iowa State allows to opponents. Iowa State averages 14.0 more points per game (76.5) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (62.5).

The Bearcats and Cyclones meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.6 points and two steals for the Bearcats. Jillian Hayes is averaging 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

Ryan is averaging 8.8 points, 6.5 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Audi Crooks is averaging 23.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

