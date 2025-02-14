Brown leads Alcorn State against Bethune-Cookman after 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (7-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-17, 4-8 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (7-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-17, 4-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Bethune-Cookman after Destiny Brown scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 74-69 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 24.5 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 8.0.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (38.7%).

The Wildcats and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Kayla Clark is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 4.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

