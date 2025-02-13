Brown, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to visit Hill, Chicago State Cougars

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-3, 9-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-22, 3-7 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-3, 9-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-22, 3-7 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josie Hill and Chicago State host Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC action Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 2-9 at home. Chicago State gives up 80.0 points and has been outscored by 21.0 points per game.

The Knights have gone 9-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is sixth in the NEC scoring 23.9 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 6.0.

Chicago State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Chicago State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.1 points. Hill is shooting 56.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ava Renninger is averaging 13.9 points for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.