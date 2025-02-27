Brown and UT Martin host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-9, 12-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 9-9 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-9, 12-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 9-9 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Southern Indiana after Anaya Brown scored 29 points in UT Martin’s 70-55 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-7 at home. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Rubel averaging 3.8.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

UT Martin’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Vanessa Shafford averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Meredith Raley is shooting 45.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.