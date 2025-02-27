Brown and UMKC host Denver

Denver Pioneers (10-19, 4-10 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 3-11 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (10-19, 4-10 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 3-11 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Denver after Jamar Brown scored 21 points in UMKC’s 70-65 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Kangaroos have gone 8-5 in home games. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League with 12.6 assists per game led by Babacar Diallo averaging 3.2.

The Pioneers are 4-10 in Summit League play. Denver is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

UMKC scores 73.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 78.5 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diallo is averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

