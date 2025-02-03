Brown and Saint Bonaventure host Loyola Chicago

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-8, 4-4 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-8, 4-4 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Loyola Chicago after Noel Brown scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-72 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 11-1 at home. Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 5-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago scores 73.7 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.0 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 71.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 69.0 Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents.

The Ramblers and Bonnies match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 12.1 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 8.5 points. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

