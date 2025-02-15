Brown and Pennsylvania host Brown

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-15, 2-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (11-10, 3-5 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Brown after Sam Brown scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 72-71 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears are 6-4 on their home court. Brown ranks second in the Ivy League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 2.9.

The Quakers are 2-6 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Brown scores 72.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 75.3 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Cooley is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers. Ethan Roberts is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

