Brown and Arizona State host Utah

Utah Utes (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-17, 2-11 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Utah after Jalyn Brown scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 85-76 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-6 in home games. Arizona State is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes are 10-3 against Big 12 opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Maye Toure averaging 4.8.

Arizona State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 13.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 19.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Toure is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 66.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

