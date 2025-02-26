Broome scores 24 as top-ranked Auburn routs Ole Miss 106-76

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 24 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 22 and No. 1 Auburn defeated Mississippi 106-76…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 24 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 22 and No. 1 Auburn defeated Mississippi 106-76 on Wednesday night.

After several weeks of cold shooting in home games, Auburn (26-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 attempts from 3-point range. The game started with a 3 from Baker-Mazara, a game-time decision due to an undisclosed issue.

Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Chaney Johnson each had 13 points for the Tigers. Broome, a leading contender for national player of the year, added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7) was led by 14 points from Sean Pedulla and 13 from Jaemyn Brakefield.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels, one of the shortest teams in major college basketball, did not have much of an answer for Broome and the Tigers’ frontcourt. Because of that, Ole Miss struggled to slow down Auburn’s offense in this rematch.

Auburn: The Tigers had been waiting to catch fire again inside Neville Arena, and they played excellent offense early. While Ole Miss clawed back some in the first half, Auburn was able to stay in front and put away the game after halftime.

Key moments

Auburn ran out to a 29-9 lead, which included a 6-of-7 start from 3-point range.

Key stat

Ole Miss turned the ball over 10 times to Auburn’s eight, marking the first time all season the Rebels finished a game with more turnovers than their opponent.

Up next

Ole Miss returns home to host Oklahoma on Saturday, while Auburn visits No. 17 Kentucky.

