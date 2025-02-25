Broome leads No. 1 Auburn against Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn hosts Ole Miss after Johni Broome scored 31 points in Auburn’s 82-70 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 at home. Auburn is second in the SEC with 16.6 assists per game led by Broome averaging 3.4.

The Rebels are 8-6 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Auburn scores 84.3 points, 15.1 more per game than the 69.2 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

