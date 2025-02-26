Broome leads No. 1 Auburn against Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (25-2, 13-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn plays Ole Miss after Johni Broome scored 31 points in Auburn’s 82-70 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 in home games. Auburn scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 8-6 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Auburn averages 84.3 points, 15.1 more per game than the 69.2 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 9.5 more points per game (77.6) than Auburn allows (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.8 points. Broome is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.