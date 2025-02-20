Brooks scores 30 as UMass Lowell beats UMBC 98-79

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — (AP) — Max Brooks’ 30 points led UMass Lowell over UMBC 98-79 on Thursday night. Brooks…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — (AP) — Max Brooks’ 30 points led UMass Lowell over UMBC 98-79 on Thursday night.

Brooks had five rebounds and four blocks for the River Hawks (16-11, 5-7 America East Conference). Quinton Mincey scored 24 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Martin Somerville shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Retrievers (12-16, 4-9) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Louie Jordan added 15 points for UMBC. Josh Odunowo had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UMass Lowell visits Vermont and UMBC hosts NJIT.

