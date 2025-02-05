Brooks’ 14 lead Butler over Seton Hall 84-54

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 14 points helped Butler defeat Seton Hall 84-54 on Wednesday night. Brooks added five…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 14 points helped Butler defeat Seton Hall 84-54 on Wednesday night.

Brooks added five rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9 Big East Conference). Boden Kapke added 13 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had 11 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Pirates (6-17, 1-11) were led in scoring by Prince Aligbe, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jahseem Felton added eight points for Seton Hall. David Tubek had seven points. The Pirates have lost eight in a row.

Butler took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 48-20 at halftime, with McCaffery racking up 13 points. Butler outscored Seton Hall by two points over the final half, while Jahmyl Telfort led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

