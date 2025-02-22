Broadnax scores 16 in Rice’s 71-50 victory over Tulsa

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 16 points in Rice’s 71-50 victory against Tulsa on Saturday. Broadnax had six rebounds…

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Broadnax had 16 points in Rice’s 71-50 victory against Tulsa on Saturday.

Broadnax had six rebounds for the Owls (13-15, 4-11 American Athletic Conference). Kellen Amos scored 13 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Keaston Willis finished with 14 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-17, 5-10). Tyshawn Archie added 13 points for Tulsa. Dwon Odom also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.